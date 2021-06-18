GhanaWeb FactCheck: Kantanka's photo of an armored car is altered and misleading

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Auto manufacturing company, Kantanka Automobile Company Ltd, claims to be building an armored bullion van vehicle. The company's Chief Executive Office, Kwadwo Safo Jnr., however shared an altered image of the vehicle's prototype purporting it to be theirs.



Crime rates in the country have seen a sudden ascendency, prompting calls for the security in the country to beefed up.



In the last week, two bullion vans carrying money have been attacked, with the first one at Jamestown in Accra, leading to the killing of a police constable on board, and another woman who was caught in the crossfire.



Only yesterday, Thursday, June 17, 2021, another attempt was made on another bullion van on the Accra-Winneba road in the Central region but this was foiled.



The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has been speaking, expressing his disgust at how banks continue to provide sub-standard vehicles for them to escort, in the name of bullion vans.



He further threatened that until banks provide them with the standardized bullion vans, he will no longer assign his men to protect those vehicles.



Following this, a photo of a visibly robust vehicle emerged on Twitter and posted by the Chief Executive Officer of the Kantanka Automobile Company Ltd, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, expressing the intention of the automobile manufacturing company to manufacture the new bullion vans.



@KantankaAuto Armored bullion vehicle. Your money is SECURED with this. The service personnel is SAFE with this. pic.twitter.com/2Nj7xHr4dz — #KRISTOASAFO@50 (@kwadwosafo_Jnr) June 16, 2021