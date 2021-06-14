GhanaWeb FactCheck: Did Akufo-Addo take a malaria vaccine instead of a COVID vaccine?

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

During an appearance on GhanaWeb TV's current affairs program, The Lowdown, Hassan Ayariga, the founder of the All People's Congress (APC) and a two-time presidential candidate, made a claim that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, did not take the coronavirus vaccine.



Instead, Ayariga claimed the president was injected with a malaria vaccine.



Verdict: The claim is completely FALSE



Explanation:



After Ghana, on February 24, 2021, became the first African country to receive some 600,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines from the COVID-19 Vaccines Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC) facility, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 1, 2021, announced in a tweet that, “On Monday, 1st March 2021, my beautiful Rebecca and I were at the 37 Military Hospital to take the COVID-19 vaccine publicly. The vaccine is safe, and it will help protect us against the impact of COVID-19 on our health.”



This followed an advertised public event of the president taking the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine, along with his wife as well as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his spouse, Samira Bawumia and other government officials.



The event, which was telecast LIVE on all major news outlets, saw the president and his spouse, the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, taking their jabs at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



