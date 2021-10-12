GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: How to vote for your favourite nominee

General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

The general public can now vote for their preferred nominee in the maiden edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards as voting has officially begun.



Voting can be done online by visiting bit.ly/ghanaweb-vote or via text across all networks.



Steps to vote via text:



1. Dial *713*81#



2. Enter nominee code



3. Select vote bundle



4. Make payment



About the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



The awards are for and by Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development. It was created by GhanaWeb in 2021 as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.



This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



The nominees were released after a nine-member independent board scrutinised over four hundred nominations submitted by the public between July 5 and August 31, 2021.



