GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Full list of nominees

General News of Saturday, 2 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards board is done shortlisting nominees for the scheme
• Five persons have been listed under each category
• Voting begins soon
Nominees for the seventeen categories of the maiden edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards have been unveiled after a team of nine prominent personalities, serving as the Board, assessed over four hundred nominations filed by the public.
At a brief event held at the studios of GhanaWeb on Friday, October 1, 2021, hosts Daniel Oduro and Naa Oyoe Quartey presented the names of five eminent individuals shortlisted for each of the categories.
The categories include the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which will recognize a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.
Others are the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.
The rest are the GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Man Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award, the GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award, the GhanaWeb Discovery Award, the GhanaWeb Star Award, the GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Blogger Award, and the GhanaWeb Business Giant Award.
The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards seeks to offer GhanaWeb's audience and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.
This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.
The shortcodes for voting will be announced soon.
Meanwhile, the main event is scheduled for December.
Below is the list of nominees:
GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong
Nana Aba Anamoah
Apostle Kojo Safo Kantanka
Kwame Sefa Kayi
Father Andrew Campbell
GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award
Gifty Anti
Dr. Joyce Aryee
Larisa Akrofie
Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Stacy Amoateng
GhanaWeb Media Development Award
Captain Smart
Kwame Sefa Kayi
Kweku Baako Jr
Kwame Karikari
Bernard Koku Avle
GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award
Nana Ama Mcbrown
Stonebwoy
Ibrahim Mahama - (The artist)
Sarkodie
Uncle Ebo Whyte
GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award
Apostle Eric Nyamekye
Dr. Vladimir Danso
Professor Kofi Agyekum, UG
Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu
Dr. Ibn Chambas
GhanaWeb Business Development Award
Dr. Daniel McKorley
Dr. Joseph Siaw
Kwaku Bediako
Kwame Despite
Ibrahim Mahama
GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award
Dr. Daniel McKorley
Bernard Avle
Bright Yaw Hodzor
Ohene Kwame Frimpong
Nana Kwame Osei Sarpong
GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award
Patrick Awuah
Prof. Stephen Addai
Henry Quartey
Dr. Mensa Otabil
Bernard Avle
GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Kodjo Hesse
Andrew Takyi Appiah
Herman Chinery Hesse
Hubtel's Alex Bram
GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award
Stephen Appiah
Kojo Antwi (Musician)
Prof Ablade Glover
Wiyaala
Adwoa Yeboah Adjei
GhanaWeb Influential Man Award
Henry Quartey
Jerry John Rawlings
Bernard Avle
Kwame Sefa Kayi
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams
GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award
Georgina Theodora Woode
Patience Akyianu (Hollard Africa)
Zenator Rawlings
Nana Ama McBrown
Dr. Joyce Aryee
GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award
Bright Simons
Kaly Jay
Professor Kwasi Prempeh
Daniel Yaw Domelevo
Manasseh Azuri Awuni
GhanaWeb Discovery Award
DJ Switch
Nakeeyat Dramani
Kofi Poku
Iddrisu Sandu
Wode Maya
GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award
Nana Aba Anamoah
A-Plus
Kaly Jay
Kwadwo Sheldon
Teacher Kwadwo
GhanaWeb Star Award
Kwaku Badu
Stephen Owusu
Cameron Duodo
Joel Savage
Rockson Adofo
GhanaWeb Most Influential Blogger/Vlogger Award
Felix Adomako Mensah (Zionfelix)
Ameyaw Debrah
Ghpage
Wode Maya
Kobby Kyei