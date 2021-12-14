GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Father Andrew Campbell wins Humanitarian Award

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb holds maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Over 20 distinguished people awarded



GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is a people-choice awards



Celebrated Catholic priest and the parish priest of the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, has been honoured with a Special Recognition award at the just-ended GhanaWeb Excellence Awards in Accra.



The grand finale of this maiden people-choice awards came off at the Accra City Hotel last Saturday, December 11, 2021.



In all, there were over 20 awards given out.



Presenting the special award to the priest, the Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU Ghana), Ekow Blankson, read out a citation that spoke of the selflessness and contributions Fr. Campbell has made to the growth of this country.



“In honour of, and in grateful recognition of your selfless and altruistic contributions to humanity, you are an embodiment of excellence. GhanaWeb appreciates you for your good service to Ghana. You’ll forever remain in our good books,” he read out.



Earlier, Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell was adjudged the winner of the Humanitarian Award.



He was presented with a plaque.







