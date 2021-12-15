GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, Apostle Eric Nyamekye receive Special Award for Peace & Diplomacy

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Ghanaweb holds maiden Excellence Awards



Various Ghanaian personalities honoured at GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso calls for improved efforts towards peace building



The Dean at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso and the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye were some of the award recipients at the maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.



Dr Antwi-Danso and Apostle Eric Nyamekye on the night received special awards for peace and diplomacy for their roles and contributions towards peace in Ghana and beyond.



Receiving his award, the GAFSC Dean dedicated the special award to peace lovers and called on the world to do more in ensuring peace.



“I think I have contributed enough to peace and diplomacy, and I thank you for recognizing me. It goes to everybody else who loves peace and security in this world. It is very important; we are joking with it and I believe we’ve got to realise it. So I am very grateful for the award,” he said.



Dr Antwi-Danso shared his memorable moment with his wife whom he called to join him on stage while expressing his gratitude to her for the peace he enjoys at home.



The award for Apostle Eric Nyamekye was picked up by a representative who expressed appreciation on behalf of the man of God for the honour.



The maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Accra City Hotel.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is a people’s choice award scheme aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organisations that have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.



The categories were, the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which recognizes a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.



Others included the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.



The rest were, the GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Man Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award, the GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award, the GhanaWeb Discovery Award, the GhanaWeb Star Award, the GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Blogger Award, and the GhanaWeb Business Giant Award.







