GhanaWeb Excellence Award: I’m inspired to do more - Georgina Fiagbenu after winning 2 honours

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, the Senior Manager for Corporate Communications for MTN Ghana, picked up two awards at the coveted GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Women Edition, which was held on Friday, December 8, 2023.



Georgina Fiagbenu, a communication expert and humanitarian, won the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award and GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Media and Communication.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atsu after emerging as the winner of the two award categories, Fiagbenu said that the honour means a lot to hear because it was ordinary Ghanaians who nominated and voted for her to win.



She said that honours are a symbol of the strides she has been making in her fields and they have inspired her to do more.



“I’m really excited and I have been inspired to do more. I have been working in media and communication for the past 24 years.



“Of course, I have received some recognition in the past (but) this means a lot to me. Because this is a public award, someone would have to nominate you and you would get people voting for you," she said.



She added, “So, this has come to inspire me to do more, in my professional work and also in my humanitarian work… I think it is a sign of recognition of what we do behind the scenes. You never know who is watching when you are working, so it is just to say that we should continue what we are doing”.



The MTN communication manager commended GhanaWeb for organising the awards and also for honouring women.



She pledged her support for future editions of the awards.



