GhanaCard: Sam George blames Ursula for stampede at NIA office

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George has blamed the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for the stampede and overcrowding at the offices of the National Identification (NIA) during the renewal of their SIM cards.



In the view of Sam George, the 31st March deadline given by the Minister has forced scores of Ghanaians to throng the premises of the NIA to get their SIM cards re-registered in order to avoid deactivation.



This situation has led to tampering with national security installation since the offices of the NIA are considered to be national security zone.



Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, March 22, Sam George who is a member of the Communications Committee of Parliament said “Some very unfortunate incident has taken place early this afternoon at the offices of the National Identification Authority (NIA), the indented one which should not have happened, was avoidable and has caused pain to citizens of the republic



“This afternoon, given the nature of work at the NIA and the fear in the minds of the ordinary Ghanaian based on the poorly thought through the directive of the Minister of Communications that all SIM cards that were nor registered will be deactivated on the night of the 31st of March, you have seen an increase in the numbers at the NIA office.



“Three weeks ago, when we went there, we saw close to 5000 people there who were seeking to renew their cards. The NIA you must bear in mind is a national security installation and so you should not even have 100 people on that premises at a point in time.



“That is where your entire county’s biometric data based is sitting yet we have abused the national security status of that building, and the building has been treated as a market square.”



Sam George had earlier said persons who fail to re-register their SIM cannot have their cards blocked by the National Communications Authority (NCA).



He said any move to block the unregistered SIM cards will amount to an illegality, for which the government can be sued.



“It is hot air, it won’t happen, there is no law backing that,” Sam George told Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3 Monday, February 21.



“On the 1st of April people who have not registered will have their SIM cards. Ghana is not a banana republic,” he said adding that ” We will sue them and we will win the case.”