Ghana wouldn’t have face economic difficulties if we had a female finance minister— Krachi West MP

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

MP for Krachi West, Hon Mrs. Helen Adjoa Ntoso, said Ghana wouldn’t be in this mess if we had a female finance minister, during a section in parliament on the international women’s day.



“Mr. Speaker if the finance minister were to be a woman, we would not find ourselves in this situation that we find ourselves.



The former Volta regional Minister made this speech as part of the campaign for female representations in high offices in the country, she also said if the women in a given country suffers it automatically means the country itself will suffer.



“The condition of women in a country is the real measure of the progress of that nation, so if women are struggling in a nation there wouldn’t be any progress for that nation. Ghana should make sure that the women in this country they did not struggle, they did not suffer because of women suffer in a country the country will not progress.



She then appealed to parliament to make way for female parliamentarians hold sensitive positions in the house such as chairman for some committees in the house as well as ranking member position which the number of female MP’s holding such are not encouraging, she then gave statistics to that.



“Let me use this opportunity encourage parliament because if you look at the representation of women on our committees for instance in positions like the chairperson, the deputy, the ranking members, the deputy ranking in parliament is not encouraging at all,



“10 percent of committee chairpersons are women whiles 6.6 percent are deputy chairpersons. Then, Mr. Speaker 3.3 percent are ranking members and 16.7 percent are deputy ranking members, Mr. Speaker it is not encouraging at all…” Said Hon. Helen Adjoa Ntoso, Member of Parliament for Krachi West.



Mrs. Adjoa Ntoso again highlighted the need for Ghana to adopt the 30 percent women representation issued by the UN by comparing African countries who now have more than the 30 percent women representatives in Parliament whiles in Ghana they are only 14 percent.