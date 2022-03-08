Ghana wouldn’t be in this mess if we had a female Finance Minister – NDC MP

Politics of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Krachi West Member of Parliament, Hellen Adjoa Ntonso, has, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day celebration, congratulated all-female Members of Parliament for the work they are doing.



She said women have proven to be better managers than men.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, March 8, she said the country would not be going through the economic mess the people are witnessing at the moment if the Finance Minister had been a woman.



“Mr Speaker, I dare to say that when women are in position, they do better than the men. I also dare to say that if the Finance Minister were a woman, we would not find ourselves in this situation that we find ourselves in.



“In short, what I am sayings is that women, we can perform, we can do better at all times when we are put in certain positions. So in the next NDC government, I am advocating that the Defense Minister should be a woman, the Minister for the Interior should be a woman, the Finance Minister should be a woman so that Ghana will move forward in the right direction.



“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, I would like to take this opportunity to salute the forty women in Parliament who, out of all odds, have fought very hard to be the representatives of the people,” she said.