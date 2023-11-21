Ghana would make it to the World Cup finals if Bawumia becomes president – Wontumi

Politics of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako (a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi), has made a strong case as to why the people of Ghana must make the presidential candidate of his party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the next president of Ghana.



Speaking to NPP supporters at a campaign event in Nalerigu, in the North East Region, on Monday, November 20, 2023, Wontumi said that one of the reasons Dr Bawumia must become president is that, under his watch, Ghana would be the first African Country to make it to a World Cup final.



He indicated that a testament to the vice president’s good fortune is that since he became the flagbearer of the NPP, all the protests against the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government have ceased.



“Now, have you seen a lot of protests in the whole country? The reason is simple, when Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the next president in 2025, 2026 when we go to the World Cup, Ghana is going to make it to the final.



“We would go to (the World Cup) final… we are winning. BMW (Bawumia Must Win)! BMW!” he said to the cheering NPP supporters.



The Ashanti Regional NPP supporters also said that only the NPP can transform Ghana; and winning the 2024 election would ensure the continuity of the projects of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



“… if the NPP breaks the 8, it means that the job started by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia has started can continue,” he said.



Watch Wontumi’s remarks in the video below:





Election 2024: Ghana will go to the finals of the next World Cup should Dr. Bawumia win the polls. - Chairman Wontumi#ElectionHQpic.twitter.com/lfHTDMwBmh — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) November 20, 2023

BAI/OGB