Ghana would have been better if Mahama, Akufo-Addo had Mills' attributes - Sulemana Braimah

General News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulemana Braimah eulogize late Atta Mills



Koku Anyidoho, Samuel Atta Mills engage in public spat over remodeling of Asomdwee Park



Mills 10th anniversary to be marked



The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has stated that Ghana would have been on a different path of progress if the successors of the late President John Evans Atta Mills emulated his values.



In a Twitter post on July 21, Mr. Braimah observed that the late former president was very committed to building the country for the betterment of all.



He indicated that if former President John Mahama and current President Nana Akufo-Addo had the same character traits, things would have been different.



Sulemana Braimah noted that the country under the leadership of the late president recorded its highest growth rate as well as a drastic drop in inflation.



The MFWA boss was eulogizing Professor John Evans Atta Mills on the occasion of his 78th birthday on July 21, 2022.



“If President Mahama had Mills' values and commitment, Ghana would have been better. And if President Akufo-Addo had similar values, Ghana would certainly have been better. Mills was truly and honestly committed to building a better Ghana for all,” Sulemana Braimah tweeted.



“President Mills remains the most humble, honest and patriotic President of the 4th Republic. These qualities [are] reflected in the results of his 2.5-year leadership - the highest growth rate, and a drastic drop in inflation. People should allow the soul of this great leader to rest in peace,” he added.



John Evans Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital.



This year will mark the 10th anniversary of his passing. While preparations are underway to mark the event on Sunday, July 24, there is currently a public spate between Samuel Atta Mills, brother of the late president and Koku Anyidoho, a special aide to the late president, over the renovation of Asomdwee Park where the late President was buried.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



DS/PEN