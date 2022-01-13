Ghana woos UAE to rescind travel ban

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

The Government of Ghana has outlined some measures to woo the UAE to reconsider its decision and lift the travel restrictions of travellers from Ghana.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement dated 12th January 2022 disclosed that Ghana’s measures were proposed by relevant authorities from UAE.



Mr. Ablakwa disclosed that “Ghana, Angola, Guinea, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ethiopia do not have an active case count and hospitalization anywhere near that of France, UK, Italy, USA and India whose citizens are all allowed, rightly so if I may add, to still travel to and transit through Dubai.”



According to the MP, the daily active cases in the UAE have now crossed 1,800, far higher than Ghana’s 1,264 new cases, and yet UAE citizens can travel to Ghana whereas Ghanaians cannot travel to the UAE.



“I urge African Presidents and the African Union to immediately denounce this shameless discriminatory policy and to proceed by giving UAE authorities an ultimatum to reverse this backward ban, failing which I strongly expect African countries to reciprocate in good measure, and in addition withdraw en masse from the ongoing Dubai Expo which closes on March 31, 2022,” he added.



However, the Ghanaian government as part of measures in pressing on the UAE to lift the ban says only results from the five (5) approved labs would be accepted for travellers from Accra to UAE namely LEDING, FRONTIERS, AIRPORT CLINIC, AKAI HOUSE, and MDS LANCET.



