Ghana won’t use guns to make electoral decisions, ballot is the best option – MP

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Lawmaker for Atwima Kwanwoma, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, has said Ghana cannot develop through coup d’états hence, persons calling for the overthrow of the constitutionally elected government should stop.



He wondered whether persons calling for coups have an idea of the impact of military takeover on the people and the entire country.



Speaking to journalists in Kumasi over the weekend, the Deputy Defence Minister said “When you have people who are supposed to know better calling for coup , it is worrying. Sometimes I shudder to wonder if those who are calling for coups have really experienced coups in Ghana or in other countries within the sub-region.



“I don’t think it is the way to go . We have people who support what the NPP government is doing , much the same way we have others who also have a different opinion.



“That is why within the laws of Ghana, we have said that every four years we go to the ballot. So if you you like what the NPP is doing just go to the ballot and then make that decision, if on the other hand, you disagree again you have the ballot to make that decision . We are not going to use guns to make that decision.



“We want to develop this country and we can develop this country not through coups.. We can develop this country by sharing ideas. We can always agree to disagree , we don’t have to fight. That is why I thought it was in a bad taste when the general secretary of the NDC said that if they want to make sure that the laws we have in Parliament work, if they have to slap to make those laws wok they will slap.”



His comments come at a time the Police has arrested Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement Oliver Barker-Vormawor who is also a legal practitioner for allegedly writing on social media that he would topple the government if the E-levy bill is passed.



He is expected to ab arraigned on Monday February 14.



“Mr Oliver Baker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media platforms to the effect that he would stage himself if the E-levy bill is passed by Parliament,” portions of the Police statement said.



Barker-Vormawor’s comment attracted criticisms from some lawyers including law lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra, (UPSA) Justice Abdulai.



Justice Abdulai said the was unbefitting of a legal practitioner.



He said on the Key Points on TV3/3FM Saturday February 12, that he is not surprised at the action taken by the Police against him.



“It is clearly not a kind of comment from a lawyer, he will be the last person I will expect this from. I will take this comment from a footsoldier but not from a lawyer.



“I was disturbed when I read that Police and so when the Police took that action I wasn’t surprised at all,” he told host Dzifa Bampoh.