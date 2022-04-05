Ghana wins gold, silver at WorldSkills Africa Competition

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana has won gold and silver at the WorldSkills Africa Competition held in Namibia.



Manfugi Yao Agbo and Deladem Oko, both students at the Ho Technical University, won gold in web technology and silver in fashion technology categories.



The WorldSkills competition program is focused on collaborative mentorship between WorldSkills International Experts and National Experts (TVET teachers/trainers from Africa).



It is also centered on inclusiveness and human-centered design approach and knowledge exchange on occupational standards, skills training, test project development with social values, and skills competition management.



The competition saw other competitors from Namibia, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar, Rwanda, DRC, Zambia, a refugee representing WorldSkills International, and Ethiopia participating.



There were various categories, and Ghana was represented in web technology, mechatronics, automobile technology, mechanical engineering CAD, fashion technology, electrical installation, bricklaying, hairdressing, and welding.



Mr. Agbo will later in the year, together with other winners, represent Africa at the global WorldSkills Competition in China.