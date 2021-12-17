Ghana will transform beyond 2024 with NPP in power - Education Minister

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum has hailed the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his efforts in strengthening the education sector, with particular emphasis on his free SHS policy, TVET among others.



Yaw Adutwum, in a one on one interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” on Thursday, outlined some developmental projects by the President to enhancing the sector.



He touched on the government’s efforts to help students acquire technical skills and other practical skills that will better integrate them into the society ensuring they become great future leaders.



He stated that education is the backbone of every economy, therefore the President and the Education Ministry are committed to equipping students with the requisite tools to access quality education.



“If your education system is transformed, your country will be transformed in a blink of an eye. Education is the centerpiece. If you don’t get education right, everything else you do” will be wrong”, he said.



He urged Ghanaians to vote for the New Patriotic Party to stay in power, so the President’s vision won’t be messed up by a different government.



“Ghana is going to change beyond 2024 with NPP in government. NPP will be in power. Ghanaians don’t want a bad thing. They like good things”, he assured.



