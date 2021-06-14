Ghana will produce coronavirus vaccine soon - Presidential Advisor on Health

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare has said Ghana is set to produce its own vaccine



•He added that a committee has been formed to that effect



•Ghana has been accused of securing Sputnik V at a price higher than on the international market



The Presidential Advisor on Health has said Ghana is working around the clock to produce its own COVID-19 vaccines.



Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare disclosed on JoyNews that a committee has been formed for this agenda.



“The committee is working hard, we meet several times in the week so very soon we will have our own vaccine production,” he added.



According to him, measures are being put in place to engage stakeholders to work on a vaccine.



“The committee set up by the president for vaccine acquisition is working very hard. I happen to be a member of the committee. We have made the scientists and a lot of people who have shown interest in it. So we will see the light very soon.



Meanwhile, a Norwegian Newspaper, VG report, revealed that Ghanaian officials are paying almost double the market price in procuring some Sputnik vaccines.



VG report revealed that the Norwegian Police is searching for one of the intermediaries who negotiated the deal on financial crime charges.



Minority in Parliament called for a bipartisan Parliamentary probe into the claims made by the Norwegian Newspaper.



The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has also described revelations by VG reports as unfortunate.



“Now, let’s come to the quest for vaccines and why we are not getting and its pricing. At the committee level, the minister appeared before the committee for the budget estimate, and they told the committee that no vaccines are going to be bought more than 10 per cent per dose.



“And so when we approved the life sum for the ministry, it is up to them to go so if there is any agreement whether international or whatever, they will then come back to the committee or parliament for the approval of that agreement.



“And so when we heard that they have entered into negotiations or agreement with people from Dubai to buy one dose of Sputnik V at $19, I was very shocked,” he added.