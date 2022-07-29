Ghana will overcome current economic difficulties just as in ’83 – Archbishop Agyin-Asare

Religion of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Archbishop of the Episcopalian Council of the Perez Chapel International, Most Reverend Charles Agyin-Asare, is leading a host of charismatic and evangelical ministers to intercede for divine intervention as a permanent solution to the prevailing socio-economic difficulties Ghana is going through.



Most Rev. Agyin-Asare is highly hopeful that just as the country emerged successfully from the devastating economic problems of 1983, God, working through his ministers, will help Ghana to come out of the present difficulties soon.



Most. Rev. Agyin-Asare gave the exhortation while addressing a section of the media in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.



The media encounter was attended by some renowned reverend ministers who are founders of popular evangelical, Pentecostal and charismatic churches, both local and international, who have joined forces to put together a national crusade code-named ‘Faith Convention’.



Faith Convention, an annual gathering of Christians since 1981, took a break in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This year’s event is dedicated to “Confronting the Challenges of the Times”, emphasizing the harsh socio-economic difficulties Ghanaians are going through.



As a result, the one-week event, which began on Sunday, July 24, 2022, will, among other plans, give priority attention to youth social and economic empowerment, career counselling, and quality community leadership training alongside souls winning and prayer intercessions for national prosperity.



The Archbishop of the Episcopalian Council of the Perez Chapel International, Most Reverend Charles Agyin-Asare, liking Ghana’s current economic crisis to the 1983 hunger period due to climatic and environmental challenges, assured that, by the time the Faith Convention ends on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Kumasi, God would have used his faithful to intervene in directing the nation how to scale the economic hurdle it is going through.



“In 1981, ’82, ’83, the nation went through a situation like that, where there was drought and in ’82 Rawlings had taken over the reins of government, no food in the stores and no provisions and it looks like there was a divine judgement on the land. The fire was breaking out everywhere, and out of desperation, many young men and women sought the face of God. And today, most of the mega-churches and men of God and Christian businessmen you see came out of that desperation,” Archbishop Agyin-Asare reminisced.



The Presiding Bishop and General Overseer of the Word of Life Christian Centre and Missions, Reverend Dr. Isaac Quaye, while urging Ghanaians to see the prevailing socio-economic difficulties from a global perspective and that God, working through his men, will help the country avoid calamities like the Arab Spring and the Sri Lanka pandemonium in recent times.



The Executive Chairman of the Faith Convention, Rev. Douglas Frempong, noted that the event is not only bringing together revered men of God to pray but to cause a positive change in the affairs of both the country and the people.



Intercessory prayer for national peace, unity, and progress was made by the reverend ministers.