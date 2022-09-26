Ghana will one day have a female president - Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 26 September 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is upbeat that Ghana will one day have a female president.



The president's comments were contained in a speech he delivered at the Global Citizen Festival that took place over the weekend (September 24) at the Black Star Square in Accra.



“As President of Ghana, as co-Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and as AU gender champion, I am committed to putting in place policies and programmes aimed at improving the development of the girl child in Ghana.”



Akufo-Addo also pledged his continued support to fighting gender inequality in order to continually advance issues related to women and girls.



He added, “I’m equally committed to ensuring access to a minimum of senior high school education for the girl child in Ghana, a policy that has already begun to work.



"Together, we can achieve gender equality, empower the women and girls and achieve the global needs and goals of the SDGs, and one day, we are going to have a female President of Ghana,” he stressed.



So far under the Fourth Republic, a number of women have contested as presidential candidates, examples being Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings of the National Democratic Party, Akua Donkor of Ghana Freedom Party and Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the Progressive Peoples Party.



But the closest a woman has come to the presidency is of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who was Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Comgress and John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections.



About the Global Citizen Festival



Thousands of patrons were at the venue to witness the Global Citizen festival which had a number of local and international artistes performing.



As host of the event, the president delivered a 6-minute address that touched on a range of issues including youth and development, economy and education as well as gender issues.



Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW.



The voices of millions of Global Citizens around the world are driving lasting change towards sustainability, equality, and humanity by taking action every day.



The Global Citizen Festival started as a music festival where fans take actions to end extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets to attend.



