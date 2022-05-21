'Ghana will not swear in next president-elect on January 7, 2025' – Eagle Prophet

General News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

The General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, better known as 'Eagle Prophet', has revealed that Ghana will not swear in its elected president on January 7 for the first time after the 2024 elections.



Even though he refused to give details of the prophecy, he indicated that the president-elect will be sworn in on a different date for the first time in 2025.



Speaking in an interview with a Kumasi-based radio station, he indicated that “In 2024 we [Ghanaians] will vote and in 2025 we will swear in the president. Normally we swear them in on January 7 but in 2025 the president won’t be sworn in on January 7. He will be sworn in on a different date, that's all I can say.”



Ghana will hold its next presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024.

As has become a norm, prophets across the country come out to reveal what they have seen ahead of every election, mostly at their end-of-the-year all-night services.



However, in 2021, the police cautioned religious groups and leaders to be measured in their prophetic utterances ahead of the December 31 watch night services.



In a statement, the Ghana Police Service urged religious leaders to ensure their prophecies do not injure the right of others and the public interest.



Based on this directive many leaders were unable to give prophecies about what is expected in the country in the coming year.



However, some have also taken to radio stations to share their prophecies about the nation.



