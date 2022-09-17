Ghana will never grow until we create - Director of Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Founding member of the Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation, Dr Yaw Okraku-Yirenkyi, has stated that Ghana must emphasize technical education because that is the only way to develop a nation.



In a chat on SVTV Africa With DJ Nyaami, Dr Okraku-Yirenkyi noted that all the developed countries in the world strategically focused on technical education to get to their current state. Moreover, he added that Ghana is blessed with capabilities and the knowledge to create but lacks facilities.



“There is no country in this world that has developed outside of the technical stuff. Until those who have been allowed to govern this country, at all levels, invest in technical education, it will never be well with us.



It is not a curse. It is just common sense otherwise, we’d go around in circles and keep begging from people. It looks like we are happy doing that, but we need to invest in technical stuff if we want to grow,” he said.



Dr Okraku-Yirenkyi, who is also the Director of Studies at the Kofi Annan ICT Center, reiterated it is significant for a country to be able to create to grow.



“That is not to say the office work is not important, but it is not the primary. We need to create things. Until we decide to create, it cannot be well with us. It is not magic,” the director reiterated.



The Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation has competed in several world competitions and has won twice. Later this year, the Academy will travel to Dortmund, Germany to compete in the World Robot Olympiad.