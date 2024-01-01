Ghana will make it – President declares in new year message

General News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished Ghanaians “a Happy and Prosperous 2024" and urged them to be optimistic about the future.



In a New Year message, he said it was imperative that the citizenry work in unison to achieve the nation’s development aspirations.



“Even though our nation is not yet completely out of the woods, I am confident that, with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it, and, collectively, we will secure our futures.”



The West African nation ushers in the New Year with a resolution to overcome her prevailing socio-economic challenges as the people brace themselves for a year in which the government has promised to turn things around.



“I remain committed to the mandate you freely gave me and will use my last stay in my office to do all in my power to continue to help create a free and prosperous nation of opportunities,” the President affirmed in his recent Christmas message to the nation.



Ghana is fast establishing itself as the most peaceful country in the West African sub-region, emerging as a beacon of hope and democratic governance amongst the communities of the neighbouring countries.



The country’s resilience would further be put to the test as it goes to the polls for the 2024 general election, amid the growing political instability and violent extremism spiralling across the sub-region.



The nation ushered in the New Year with varied symbolic activities overnight, characterised by church services, New Year resolutions, and fireworks displays.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), a cross-section of the public prayed that 2024 would bring its own good tidings.



