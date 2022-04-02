Ghana will have no problems if all presidents are as honest as President Kufuor - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Saturday, 2 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Kwesi Pratt reveals one thing about Kufuor that makes him different from other presidents
You can’t compare Akufo-Addo to Kufuor when it comes to honesty – Pratt
I have never seen a president as honest as President Kufuor – Pratt
Renowned journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has commended former President John Kufuor for the level of honesty and respect he had for Ghanaians when he was president.
According to Pratt, Kufuor is the only president Ghana has had who consistently admitted his faults and begged for forgiveness from the people who elected him to govern.
The renowned journalist, who made these remarks in a Peace FM interview sighted by GhanaWeb, added that should all of Ghana’s presidents have ex-President Kufuor's honesty Ghana will have no problems.
“Should all our presidents and past presidents be truly like President Kufuor then we will have no problems... Throughout my life, former President Kufuor is the only president who comes out to say that he has faulted and should be forgiven … that courage, that respect that ex-President Kufuor gave to Ghanaians is unprecedented,” he said in Twi.
Responding to a comment that his assertion was not true because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently admitted that the target he set for the Agenda 11 project was overly ambitious, Kwesi Pratt said that Akufo-Addo has admitted his faults only once and that can not be compared to the honesty of the ex-President Kufour.
“Kufuor’s admission of his faults was his character; it was something he frequently did. Anything he makes a mistake he comes out to say it and he asks for forgiveness. That is not the same with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
“It may be true that Nana said that the target he set for the Agenda 11 project was overly ambitious but how do you compare that to president Kufour, you can not,” he added.
President Kufour, in his first 100 days as president, apologised to the Late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings for the criticisms, he previously levelled at him.
Kufuor confessed that he overly criticised Rawlings, adding that governing the country was more difficult than he thought.