Ghana will blossom if our ways please God – Bishop Monyo

Religion of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: Stephen Bernard Donkor, Contributor

The Founder and Leader of Christ Healing Hand Ministries, Bishop Dr. Godwin Aaron Monyo has hinted that 2022 could be a year of ecstasy if leadership and citizens put God first.



According to him, the new year has in store blessings for every individual who loves God and is ready to adhere to the laid down guiding principles. He made this known at Akatsi during the Church’s National Convention dubbed "Greater Glory” and themed “Behold, I make all things new" as enshrined in Isaiah 43:19.



Admonition to government



During his keynote message on 31st Night, Bishop Monyo admonished the government to be proactive and work in consonance with integrity, selflessness, and above all God-fearing. This, he mentioned will go a long way to make the nation prosperous. He challenged His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to step up his game and reach out to individuals who could contribute to nation-building.



“I believe a collective approach in nation-building is the panacea to Ghana’s woes so I would humbly entreat the President to take a look at involving experts in governance. It is high time the government sees Ghanaians as God’s and works assiduously to ensure that the living conditions of the ordinary Ghanaians are improved.



"Don’t see your office as an avenue to amass wealth for yourself and family. Instead, always be guided by a simple principle that if God were here, would I have done this to my fellow man. And the distressing happenings that were prevalent in 2021 be put behind us and have a united front for development,” advised.



False prophecies



Bishop Monyo urged Ghanaians to ignore false prophecies emanating from the camps of false Prophets because every good prophecy must be for edification, exhortation and to bring comfort as enshrined in 1 Corinthians 14:3.



“If theirs are to create unnecessary panic, lure innocent Christians to their church, and to gain certain popularity then you must run away from their tricks and gimmicks. They are not genuine prophets of God. They are only in ministry because of hunger,” he stated.



Youth



Bishop Monyo also used the occasion to inspire the youth on discipline and service. “The youth have a crucial role to play in making Ghana a better place. As such, it is right we introduce them to patriotism and hard work. To all youths, work assiduously to have a stable source of income and be ready to acquire multiple streams of income as well.



"That will distinguish you from your contemporaries. These are the lubricants perfect to drive us home safely. You shouldn’t be self-centred but always seek the face of God in your daily activities,” he outlined