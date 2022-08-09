Ghana under Akufo-Addo is a sanction less country – Alex Segbefia

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Minister of Health under John Dramani Mahama, Alex Segbefia has expressed worry over the current state of Ghana.



He says the country is now a sanction less state adding that people go away with all manner of crimes.



Alex who was speaking on Accra-based GhOne TV said there have been countless investigations in the country but nothing becomes of it, hence people have seen that they can flout the law and go scot-free.



“We seem to be living in a sanction less society not only in the Universities. People do things and go scot-free. Investigations are carried out but there are no responses to it,” he told Lantam Papanko on Gh One TV.



He continued “if you have the feeling that there is a certain level of impunity right from the top in governance notwithstanding what happens the trick is to impose sanctions. We are hoping that when the authorities identify those that we’re involved with, they are dealt with appropriately.



"I like the statement that was put out that said there have been breaches of regulations but there are also breaches of national legislation in terms of destruction of property, so let the law follow its course.



"The whole thing should not be swept under the carpet because of people who know people so that next year it happens again. If a few people are dealt with and the University uses them as example when people are coming in, saying that we will not tolerate it, last year we expelled this number of people, people now have criminal records because of A, B or C they will be careful”.



His comment comes on the back of violent clashes between Commonwealth hall and the Mensah Sarbah Hall of the University of Ghana that has led to the destruction of property running into millions of cedis.