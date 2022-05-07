Ghana under Akufo-Addo enjoys enviable image as an 'oasis of peace' - Bawumia

General News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has touted the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in maintaining the peace of Ghana along with all stakeholders.



The Veep described his boss' leadership as 'able and dynamic,' before adding that it was due to that leadership that Ghana enjoyed a positive international image of peace.



Dr Bawumia said: “Our government, under the able and dynamic leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has lived up to expectations... Ghana continues to enjoy a good reputation as a peaceful and safe country, with an enviable international image as an Oasis of Peace.”



Bawumia cited a recent global peace index ranking that stated that Ghana was the second most peaceful country in Africa - behind Mauritius - and the most peaceful country in West Africa.



Dr Bawumia made the remarks on Friday, May 6, when he commissioned the Shukura District Police Headquarters in Accra.



The ultra-modern facility was funded by Mr Oblitey Commey, a philanthropist.



It is expected to serve residents of Shukura, New Russian, Zabramaline, Mobrouk, Soko, Banna Inn, Latebiokorshie, Tankaseline, Flamengo, Sabozongo, parts of Abbosey Okai and Matehoko.



According to a Ghana News Agency reportage, Bawumia tasked police personnel to live by their professional ethos in securing lives and livelihoods at all times and by so doing engendering peaceful coexistence across the nation.



"These, ladies and gentlemen, are the only ways to justify the high expectation, which the leadership and indeed, the watching nation will be demanding of you in your professional roles as Police officers," he said.



Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police, said policing was being brought to the door-steps of the citizenry, the GNA report added.