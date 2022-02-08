Ghana to roll out chip embedded passports soon- Ayorkor Botchway

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says plans are far advanced to introduce the Chip Embedded Passports this year.



This new system is to enhance the security features of the current passport system.



Sector Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway announced this at a media briefing in Accra.



The Ministry, she said, has also established thirteen Passport Application Centres across the country to ease congestion, especially in Accra, Tamale and Kumasi.



Meanwhile, the Ministry says it currently does not have the thirty-eight-page passport booklet in stock. This is due to Supply chain constraints globally. However, efforts are in place to ensure these are received soonest.