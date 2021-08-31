Ghana to receive 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Germany

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana is to receive some 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Germany following the president’s recent visit to that country.



The vaccines according to the communications director Eugene Arhin is currently on its way to Ghana.



He was speaking to the press corps at the Jubilee House on Monday August 30.



“The German Chancellor has made it known that Germany will be helping Africa with 70 million vaccines.



“The president as I said had a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor before the holding of plenary at the Compact level.



“One of the things that came out had to do with the vaccines.



“The German Chancellor, I am happy to inform the Ghanaian people, made it known to the president that a total of 1.2 million vaccines were to be given to Ghana basically the Astrazeneca vaccines.



“A few hours ago I just got confirmation from the president this has increased from 1.2million to 1.5million. Steps have already been taken.”