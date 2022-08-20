Ghana to miss SDG goal 5 if decade old Affirmative Action Bill delays – CDD warns

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD) has warned that Ghana risks missing out on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal on gender parity if the decade old Affirmative Action Bill is not speedily passed into law.



The CSO which is working with the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition highlighted Ghana’s snail paced approach to the passage of the bill at a round table discussion held in the Ashanti Regional Capital Kumasi.



Convener for the Affirmative action bill coalition Lawyer Sheila Minkah Premo described it as unacceptable that an affirmative action bill which should enforce mandatory recruitment and appointment of women into leadership positions had lagged on for over ten years.



“We have not given it enough priority. Currently, the bill is before cabinet and we are calling on government led by his Excellency the president to give approval so it can be sent to parliament to be passed,”



She further cautioned, “One of the international instruments that Ghana is looking at is the Sustainable Development Goal 5 which emphasizes gender parity. 2030 is close and we feel if it is not passed now.”



Ghana continues to lag woefully behind among countries with a good representation of women in governance and key public offices.



Out of 192 UN countries, Ghana ranks a poor 147th in women representation in governance and politics.



Parliament which should lead the charge is itself suspect; with only 14.5% Women MPs way below the African Average of 24%.



Executive Director of Women, Media and change, Dr. Charity Binka painted the rather uncomplimentary picture when she gave a lecture on the journey of the bill and its justifications for urgent attention.



“As at January 2021, Rwanda had 61% women representation in their parliament; South Africa 45.8%; Namibia 44.2; Senegal 43%; Mozambique 42; Ethiopia 38.8%and what is happening in Ghana is very very bad,” she bemoaned.



It gets worse at the local government level where out of the 6000 assembly members; only 216 are women.



The round table discussion on the need for a speedy passage of the affirmative action bill saw in attendance civil society organizations, the media, religious bodies and political parties.



Deputy Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Mary Awusie told Ultimate News until women are supported financially and in academic advancement, women will continue to struggle putting themselves forward for leadership positions even if the law was passed.



Apart from the Affirmative action bill which is struggling to see the light of day; Ghana has signed on to a number of international conventions on gender parity in national leadership.



It however appears the country is not showing the right commitments required to pass and operationalize same.