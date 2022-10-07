Ghana to mark United Nations Day October 25

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Ghana will mark this year’s United Nations Day on October 25, with a Flag-raising ceremony at the forecourt of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.



The Director II of the Multilateral Relations Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Joyce Asamoah-Koranteng, confirmed this yesterday at a preparatory meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Ad-Hoc Planning Committee for the celebration of the event.



The committee met to deliberate and firm up activities to mark the event, including a health walk, media engagement, Model UN Assembly by LifeLink Friendship Schools, and photo exhibition to be climaxed with the Flag-raising ceremony.



It will be addressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana.



Mrs Asamoah-Koranteng, who chaired the Ad-Hoc Committee meeting appealed to the members “to carry out their responsibilities to the best of their abilities” to make the event a success.





Ghana will observe the day on the theme “Building on the 3Ss- Solidarity, Sustainable and Science –towards a more resilient Ghana” to highlight the central role of science in sustainable national development while promoting greater solidarity among the UN system.



The official theme for the 77th anniversary of the UN Day (October 24) is “Solutions ThroughSolidarity, Sustainability, and Science,” which was also the theme for the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly held recently.



The President of the UN General Assembly, CsabaKorosi, in addressing the 77th session recently made commitment to engaging meaningfully with civil society partners, academics, and the private sector as well as researchers and practitioners to lend solutions that are rooted in facts, verified information, and science.



October 24th is celebrated as the United Nations Day, to commemorate the landmark event of October 24, 1945, when the organisation’s charter was ratified by China, France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as an intergovernmental organisation with the mandate to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations among nations, achieve international cooperation, and be a centre for harmonising the actions of governments.



The UN carries out its mandate through 17 specialised agencies dealing with health, food, agriculture, economic development, peacekeeping, and humanitarian services, among others.



Ghana has been on the frontline playing a very effective role in the United Nations since joining the global organisation two days, after gaining Independence on March 6, 1957, and is among the 10 contributors of troops for UN Peacekeeping operations in troubled spots across the globe.