Ghana to host high-level delegation to advance equity for people of African descent

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A high-level forum will be held in Ghana as part of an initiative by the United Nations to advance the rights of people of African descent by promoting recognition, justice and development.



Convened by Dr Natalia Kanem, UN Under-Secretary-General, and Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the forum will be attended by the Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the Special Guest of Honour and Vice-President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr, who will be delivering the keynote address.



Centred on the theme, "People of African Descent: Accelerating the Commitment for Recognition, Advancement of Rights, Justice and Development", the meeting is aimed at promoting dialogue and advocacy on thematic areas that would enhance inclusion and wellbeing of people of African descent.



The forum, which will be held on Friday, 22 April 2022, precedes this year’s International Day for People of African Descent which will be observed on 31 August 2022.



The inaugural celebration of International Day for People of African Descent was hosted by the Government of Costa Rica in San Jose in August 2021.



This followed a resolution adopted by the United Nations based on a proposal by Costa Rica to observe the day in recognition of the history, legacy and contributions of the African diaspora worldwide.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the day as "a celebration of the enormous contributions of people of African descent to every field of human endeavour," and "a long-overdue recognition of the profound injustices and systemic discrimination that people of African descent have endured for centuries and continue to confront today."



Visiting historic and cultural sites



To provide an experience that is indispensable to the history of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, the delegation will visit the Elmina Castle, Assin Manso Slave Market and Slave River Park.



Dr Natalia Kanem, UNFPA’s Executive Director is the UN Secretary-General's Champion to further the agenda of people of African heritage.



While in Ghana, she is also expected to engage with traditional leaders by paying a courtesy call on the chief of Akwamu, His Royal Majesty Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III.



Highlights of the upcoming events scheduled for between 19 and 23 April 2022 include a High-Level Forum on People of African Descent; a courtesy call on the President and the Vice-President of Ghana; and a field visit to assess Nana Afrakuma II’s Vocational Institute for Adolescent Mothers in Akwamu.