Ghana to host Pan African Heritage world conference in August

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Yaw O. Adutwum, the Minister of Education will deliver the keynote address at the first Pan African Heritage World Conference in Accra on August 6, 2021.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the three-day event from August 5 to 7, 2021 would be a hybrid and virtual at the Association of African Universities in Accra, Ghana.



The theme for the conference is "Building Bridges among Africans worldwide through Scholarship, Culture, Technology and Innovation".



The conference will bring together Pan African visionaries and innovators, scholars and educators, religious and spiritual leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, techs and Pan African student organizations and institutions from all around the world.



Among the many speakers featuring at the conference would be: Professor Molefi Kete Asante of Temple University, USA, Dr Runoko Rashidi, historian and public lecturer, Professor Maulana Karenga, professor on African Studies and founder of Kwanzaa Festival, Emeritus Professor Kofi Asare Opoku of Ghana, and Emeritus Prof Rupert Lewis of Jamaica,



The rest are: Emeritus Professor Iva Carruthers of California, Mr Onyekachi Wambu of AFFORD-UK, Dr Aurola Vergara-Figueroa of Colombia, Professor Toyin Falola of University of Texas at Austin, and Dr Sheila Walker, Cultural Anthropologist, USA.



The conference follows the groundbreaking sod cutting for the construction of the Pan African Heritage World Museum, which would be completed in December 2022 and commissioned in Ghana in July 2023.



The Heritage Museum complex will provide the opportunity to unlearn and relearn the history, culture, ideals, and civilization of Africa from mankind’s creation till the present.



The complex- the first living museum of its kind in Africa, will host the Pan African Heroes Park, the Palace of African Kingdoms, the African Herbal Plant Village, and a host of experiential programmes and activities.



The Museum project is endorsed by the African Union Commission, the Association of African Universities, UNESCO, the NAACP, and other international organizations.