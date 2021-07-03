Ghana to get more judgment debts soon – A Plus warns

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

• Ghana has been awarded $15.3 million judgment debt for illegal confiscation of mining equipment



• A Plus has questioned how much the country will be paying to Kate Gyamfua if she decides to take action for her equipment being burnt by the state



•A Plus believes many judgment debts will hit the country in the coming days



Kwame A Plus has warned Ghanaians to get ready for more judgement debts due to the recent activities by the government of Ghana towards galamsey operators.



The government of Ghana in its decision to clamp down the activities of illegal miners which is destroying the environment and water bodies asked the inter-ministerial military task force to confiscate the mining equipment and burn them.



The decision by the government to burn mining equipment, A Plus noted, “[is] not the brightest bulb in the box and anyone who supports that action has either lost grey matter or are simply ding-bats, ignorant about judicial remedies, educated fools or misinformed individuals.”



A Kumasi High Court has ruled the Government of Ghana is to pay 15 million dollars (about 90 million Ghana Cedis) in judgment debt for confiscating mining equipment which belongs to Heritage Imperial Limited and was not able to account for it.



It also ordered the government to pay the mining company an amount of GH¢600,000 as general damages and cost.



Commenting on this, A Plus questioned how much the country is going to pay to Kate Gyamfua, the NPP women's organizer and many others who have their mining equipment destroyed by the task force.



He wrote on his Facebook timeline: “If we are to pay 15 million for not being able to account for confiscated equipment, how much are we going to pay for destroying equipment belonging to Madam Kate Gyamfua and many other companies who had permits from state institutions to mine legally?



Get ready for many judgment debts soon.”



A Plus asked again, “Are you not amazed that a president, who is a lawyer, supported and stated at no other place than the sod cutting of the law village that he supports such illegality when he knew very well that the state will pay?”



“Why hasn't anyone been arrested for missing confiscated equipment when Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has mentioned the names of officials involved in this criminal act. If Akufo-Addo is not confused and inconsistent, then he is in the business of creating loot and share! He is at liberty to choose any of the two aforesaid.”



