Ghana to benefit from donation of medical equipment from Fondazione Francesca Rava

Health News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Italy Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d’Orlandi has paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in Accra.



The purpose of the visit, according to Mrs. d’Orlandi, was to inform the health minister of the selection of Ghana to benefit from a donation of medical equipment from Fondazione Francesca Rava, an Italian association, which takes care of children in vulnerable situations worldwide.



Mrs. d’Orlandi, interacting with the Minister, underlined the cordial longstanding cooperation that has existed between the two countries and cited several Italian companies active in Ghana’s health sector.



She announced that the Italian company, Rizzani de Eccher and Partners will commence construction on the new maternity, gynaecology and IVF block at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital by the end of March, 2022.



Mr Agyeman-Manu, welcoming the delegation, also reiterated the fruitful and cordial relationship between the two countries.



They discussed some health-related projects and initiatives carried out in Ghana with assistance from Italians. These include the Ghana Italian Women Association, a group that provides healthcare, medicines and send doctors and volunteers from Italy to different regions of Ghana.



Others are a new neonatal care unit commissioned in Tamale, which was funded by Italian donors, and assistance provided by the Italian Embassy to several critically-ill Ghanaian patients to receive treatment in Italian hospitals.



The Italian envoy was accompanied by her Deputy, Mrs Alessandra Oliva and the Embassy's Defence Attaché based in Abuja, Col. Michele Devastato.