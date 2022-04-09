Ghana thankful to the USA - Akufo-Addo to departing Ambassador

General News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo has lauded the United States Government for its support to Ghana over the years.



He mentioned areas such as health, security and education adding that the US government during the heat of the global pandemic supplied Ghana with medical stuffs as well as the provision of vaccines among others.



President Akufo-Addo disclosed this during a brief ceremony for the outgoing Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan after four years of service as US ambassador to Ghana.



He commended Ambassador Stephanie for her work in women empowerment, education among other opportunities for Ghanaians.



“We are very thankful for your efforts that helped us to undertake the most transparent election in the fourth republic in 2020. It enabled us to cement our reputation as a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa.



“We owe an special thanks for the exceptional assistance Ghana received from the United States during the current COVD-19 pandemic when access to vaccines to countries such as ours which do not produce their own vaccine has been difficult and a harrowing experience,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo as part of the engagement conferred on the outgoing Ambassador the grand medal of Ghana award.



The award is for her contribution to the country’s democracy and development.