Ghana takes delivery of 177,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines

•The Health Ministry has received over a 100,000 doses of vaccines to curb COVID-19



• The Johnson & Johnson vaccines were procured under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative.



• More than one million Ghanaians have been fully vaccinated since the first consignment (COVAX Astrazaneca) was received earlier this year



Government through the Health Ministry has disclosed it has taken delivery of some 177,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.



The vaccines will be administered as single-shot doses to immunize citizens, to help curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The consignment, according to the Ministry of Health was procured under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative.



A tweet posted on Saturday August 7, 2021 read; "The government of Ghana today received over 177,600 the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines procured under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative."



"The Deputy Minister for Health, [Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah] @TinaGMensah, who received the vaccines on behalf of the government, said the Ministry of Health will continue to deliver on its mandate of ensuring a healthy population for national development," the tweet read.



Though Ghana has commenced a vaccination programme, the country has been lagging with the availability of enough vaccines to inoculate citizens. This is a result of global shortages and availability of enough vaccines on the market.



According to the Ghana Health Service, only a little over a million citizens out of a 30 million population have been vaccinated.



