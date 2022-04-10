Ghana struggling because it lacks thinkers - Kpessa - Whyte

General News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Executive Director of National Service Scheme (NSS) Dr.Michael Kpessa-Whyte is of the view that the country lacks thinkers.



Kpessah-Whyte is of the belief that Ghanaians are people who are only good at talking; a situation he sees as worrying.



To him, the country is lacking in every aspect and that should be a headache to everyone.



Michael Kpessah-Whyte who made this position known in a tweet said ” In Ghana, there are more churches than schools and hospitals put together; more pastors than teachers; more prayer camps than research centres; more drinking bars than manufacturing companies; and above all more talkers than thinkers. What kind of progress do we want?”



