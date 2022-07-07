Ghana started sinking under Kufour, he created problems that brought curses on Ghana - Prophet

Politics of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

General Overseer and Founder of Power Embassy International, Prophet Prince Osei Kofi has stated that the favour of God is no longer on the country hence the challenges confronting the nation.



The man of God says God is at the mercy of terrible incidents which usually would not have occurred.



He declared that the struggles, including our economic woes, did not start under this administration.



"Ghana started sinking under former President John Agyekum Kufour,” he said while speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He said, "When NPP was in power, look at what they did to the late Rawlings. Someone who ruled the country was maltreated by the Kufour administration. At some point, he was not treated as a former president and found it difficult to travel."



He stated the country was cursed following what they did to the late Rawlings and that curse has not been broken.



"The bitterness of the late Rawlings brought a curse on the nation,” he said.



He further stated that former President John Kufour was also treated in the same manner with all manner of false accusations against him.



He described this as the spirit of "pull him down”.



He also mentioned the late Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills as someone who was also treated with disrespect, and that has brought curses on the nation.



He warned Ghanaians to stop disrespecting leaders especially when they are in power.



He added the suffering Nana Akufo-Addo is suffering today is as a result of some of his own comments but the most important thing to note is that there is a spirit of pull in down we must pray against.