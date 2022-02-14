You are here: HomeNews2022 02 14Article 1468216

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Ghana spends $200m annually on importation of fish – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana spends $200 million annually to import fish to shore up its fish requirements due to illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing activities which have contributed significantly to a decline in fish stocks, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

To curb the menace of illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing activities, Nana Akufo-Addo said a National Plan of Action is being implemented.

Components of this plan, he indicated, include fish catch certification, reactivation and installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS), automatic identification system (AIS) on vessels, port and beach inspections, and sea patrols.

He added that Ghana also supports the principle of a global convention in this area.

The Ghanaian leader said these on Friday, 11th February 2022, when he participated in the One Ocean Summit, held in Brest, France at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

