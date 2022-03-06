Ghana signs visa waiver agreements with 8 states

General News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Government improves passport administration in Ghana, missions abroad



Parliament approves visa waiver agreement between Ghana, UAE



Free visas for diplomatic officials, others



Ghana has signed visa waiver agreements with eight countries; Qatar, Jamaica, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Guyana, Venezuela and Malta.



This means that the aforementioned countries would be exempted from applying for visas when entering Ghana and vice versa.



This was disclosed by the Presidency in a tweet on Thursday, March 3, 2022.



According to the Presidency, the visa waiver agreements form part of measures put in place to improve service delivery to passport administration in both Ghana and missions abroad.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, "Ghana has signed visa waiver agreements with Qatar, Jamaica, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Venezuela, and Malta, officials from both countries carrying diplomatic, service and official passports will be exempted from applying for visas when entering each other's countries."



"Government has taken necessary steps to improve service delivery with regards to passport administration both in Ghana and its missions abroad.

#BuildingGhanaTogether," it added.



It would be recalled that in August 2021, Parliament approved a visa waiver agreement between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The agreement was in respect of diplomatic, service/special and ordinary passport holders.



The MoU was restricted to holders of diplomatic and other official passport holders and other public officials whose background and conducts were within the purview of the public and state security apparatus.



