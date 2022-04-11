Ghana should appoint civil servants if they don’t want deputy speakers to have a vote in parliament - Prof. Gyimah-Boadi

General News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court's ruling on deputy speakers of parliament perfect, Professor Gyimah-Boadi



Justice Abdulai files Review against SC judgement on Dep. Speakers voting rights



Appoint public servants to be referees in parliament if you don’t want Dep. Speakers to vote, Professor Gyimah Boadi



Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, the chair of the governing board of Afrobarometer and co-founder of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has described the ruling of the Supreme Court on deputy speakers of parliament as completely perfect.



He explained that, so long as our Deputy Speakers are parliamentarians, they cannot be stopped from representing their constituencies when it comes to parliamentary decisions, Asaaseradio.com reports.



He, however, indicated that, if Ghana doesn’t want Deputy Speakers to vote, they should appoint civil servants as referees using the parliamentary handbook or guidelines on parliamentary work.



On the recent decision of the Supreme Court on whether deputy speakers of Parliament can vote when presiding, he said: “Surely, so long as our deputy speakers are parliamentarians, they cannot be stopped from representing their constituencies when it comes to parliamentary decisions, especially where those decisions affect the material welfare or have a bearing on the material welfare of the people in their constituencies. So that ruling itself was completely perfect.



“For me, if Ghana doesn’t want its deputy speakers to have a vote in parliament, then we should drop that system and appoint public servants to those positions. And they will just be public servants serving as referees using the parliamentary handbook or guidelines on parliamentary work.”



Meanwhile, Private Legal practitioner Justice Abdulai has filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking a review of the court’s judgement that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament has a voting right while presiding.



The Applicant contends that there is a miscarriage of justice in the judgement which warrants that it is reviewed.



