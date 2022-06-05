Ghana set to host laureate Tawakkol Karman for PeaceJam conference

General News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: Ernest Senanu Dovlo

The West Africa Centre for Peace Founda, the official chapter of PeaceJam in Ghana, will host peace laureate Tawakkol Karman at this year's PeaceJam conference in Ghana.



The PeaceJam Ghana Conference, a two-day youth-related programme returns this June after a break due to restrictions imposed on gatherings amidst concerns of Coronavirus.



Preparation for the conference reached its pinnacle today with a training for volunteers and mentors.



The training held at the Holy Family Parish Hall, Mataheko is among others aimed at introducing to the participants adult mentors' expectations ahead of the conference.



"The training is educative, informative, fun and interesting

The speakers are also vibrant and eloquent," Pamela, a trainee mentor said.



For Benedicta, what she enjoyed was how fun is laced with the training.



"I loved how welcoming and warm everyone was. It's been a very interactive and fun experience," she said.



For old mentors like Tracy Hagan, the training feels her with nostalgia.



"It's all very nostalgic for me and is better than the last conference's prep as some proactive steps are being taken to create teams, which would make all of us collectively accountable for every part of the conference. As usual, speakers were very opened and warm," she said.



"It is still fan since it has been a long time with the group and hoping to enjoy more activity and skills," Frank opined.



The programme which is expected to host Yemeni Journalist, Tawakkol Karman, 2011 Nobel Peace Prize winner, is designed to inculcate in the youth the commitment to justice and peace, social responsibility, academic excellence and other values that seek to inspire young people and make them transformational leaders for their societies.



During the two-day conference, the youth (PeaceJammers), drawn from some selected Junior and Senior High schools in Ghana with the help of some adult mentors, will study the life and work of Tawakkol Karman and other Noble Peace laureates.



Similarly, the youth will learn about issues such as violence and intolerance facing young people today, and develop and implement service projects designed to address problems in their communities.



Journalist Tawakkol Karman was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 for her work advocating for the right to democratic processes in her home country of Yemen.



She founded the group Women Journalists Without Chains, which advocates for freedom of speech, and organized regular demonstrations against Yemen’s ruling regime to promote freedom for all, especially for women writers.



In addition to being a journalist, human rights activist, and politician, Karman is also widely known as the face of the Yemeni uprising in 2011, in which citizens were inspired by protests in Tunisia and Egypt and spoke out against Yemen’s political and economical state. Her nickname, “Mother of the Revolution,” is extremely fitting.