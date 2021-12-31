Ghana’s youth are losing faith in our constitution – John Mahama

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

31st December Revolution is 40 years



John Dramani Mahama addresses 31st December Revolution



Ghana’s fourth republic birthed in 1992



Former president John Dramani Mahama has stated how badly the loss in faith in the country’s democracy is affecting all the good things that people thought this new system of governance would bring to the country.



Speaking at the Commemoration of the 31st December Revolution on the theme, “40 Years of Democratic Stability; The Legacy of the Legend,” he stated that this has deteriorated so much so that even the youth of the country have begun losing faith in the constitution.



“On this day, we salute all those who contributed to those events that eventually led to the Fourth Republic. We started the Fourth Republic with a lot of hope that with the advent of the Fourth Republic, the foundations that had been laid by the PNDC, we’d be able to build on it and be able to provide social justice and equity to all our people.



“Many years on, if you look at the events we currently find our country in, a lot of people, especially our young people, are losing faith in our democracy and we can’t let this happen. Let us keep hope alive. I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.



The 40th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution was held in Accra and the former president spoke on a number of issues, basing a lot of his address on how the revolution came about, as well as how Ghana got its current constitution.