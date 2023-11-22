Ghana’s security is under threat because corruption, thievery, and politics of insults have worsened – NGO

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The founder of Save the Nation for the Future Generation, a non-governmental organisation, Atta Kojo Appiah Korang, says the country is currently at a point where the youth and the next generation will have no hope, job security, or sanity.



He argued that the current state of the country and where we are headed could spell doom for the stability, security, peace, and progress of the nation.



He noted that consistently, political leaders have failed to deliver exceptional leadership that has the potential to unlock sustainable jobs, better opportunities, quality education, and promote economic growth.



Speaking in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he explained that consistently, politicians who vie for office in this country have messed up the economy, amassed wealth for themselves and their cronies, and worsened the plight of the people.



He asserted that from where he sits, there is currently no future for the next generation, and as a country, we have a responsibility to hold our leaders to account if we want a better future for our children and those who will come after them.



What infuriates him more is that instead of politicians engaging in the debate of reasonable policies that can transform this country, they rather waste their time engaging in the politics of insults, vilification, name-calling, accusations, and counter-accusations.



He opined that ”our politicians don’t engage in sane arguments but rather insult and vilify each other, and that has consistently played out in our media, which the youth have learned from and are also engaging in.



“We have lost our values as a people. Our youth currently have no future. When we examine what is happening and how insults have taken over, it is unfortunate. Insults, false accusations, and dirty politics have taken over our political and media spaces. This is a threat to our peace, security, and sanity and will lead to indiscipline.”