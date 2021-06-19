Ghana’s security is on its knees under Akufo-Addo – Nyaho-Tamakloe

General News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a former military man, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said he is not enthused at how the country’s security is being handled.



The statesman in an interview with Mugabe Maase on the GUMBE show on TV XYZ Thursday night expressed worry over the security situation in the country, saying he is not impressed.



“I think my main concern now is the internal security of the state. I say so because it appears as if we are playing the same old record. At the moment, it appears security, if I will say, is on its knees,” the former Ambassador noted when asked about what worries him about Ghana.



Nyaho-Tamakloe’s fears come at a time the country is battling heightening criminal activities, particularly armed robbery.



The latest is a bullion van attack on the Accra Winneba road yesterday which was also preceded by a similar attack at Adedenkpo in Accra last Monday which led to the death of a police officer and a trader.



Constable Emmanuel Osei, who was escorting the bullion van last Monday was shot in the head by the armed men who are on the run.



Several reports of armed robbery and killings have inundated news reports on mainstream media in the last few weeks, drawing attention to the competence or otherwise of Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Buonuh.



Nyaho-Tamakloe believes the government relenting in combatting crime in al all parts of the country and has thereby made a recommendation to the Akufo-Addo government to call for experience hands to help deal with the situation.



The former Ghana Football Association President believes Francis Poku, a retired police chief who also served under the John Kufuor Government as a National Security Adviser can help deal with the growing spate of insecurity.



Nyaho-Tamakloe recounts, “When Kufuor came in, there were a lot of people with weapons in their hands; a lot. That was after Rawlings’ era…most people had guns then also stability was very shaky. But I will say Kufuor or the nation Ghana was lucky to have a National Security Adviser who had experience and that was Francis Poku… The style with which he handled this country was so exceptional.”



He said Mr Poku who also served as a minister at the time was able to collect more than half of the arms that were in the hands of citizens and stabilized the insecurity situation that threatened the Kufuor regime.



“I have said time and again, luckily he [Poku] is alive. I don’t know where he is now. I don’t know whether he is alive and strong. If he is alive, let’s approach him. It is done in the US,” the vociferous NPP man noted.



“Ex CIA agents, CIA directors whatnots; EX FBI directors, when America got itself into crisis, they are approached for advice,” Nyaho-Tamakloe added.



