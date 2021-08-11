Ghana’s rising coronavirus cases a deep worry - GMA

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

• Ghana’s Coronavirus cases are rising with 26 deaths already recorded in August



• The GMA is alarmed about the situation since health facilities are overstretched



• Ghana’s current case count is at 108,677



As Coronavirus cases rise, resulting in higher numbers of deaths, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed great worry.



According to the General Secretary of the Association, Dr. Justice Yankson, the trend does not look good especially since the country’s health infrastructure is overstretched, reports citinewsroom.com.



He stressed that the new delta variant of the virus as well as people’s refusal to continue adhering to the safety protocols have exacerbated the situation, deepening its worry.



“What is clear at this point is that most of our severe and critically-ill COVID-19 patients are beginning to see some struggle in terms of where to manage them. Most of our Intensive Care Units and High Dependency Units that managed a lot of these severe and critically-ill Covid-19 patients are full and overwhelmed and it is not a good thing for all of us,” he said.



So far in August, statistics show that at least some 26 persons have succumbed to the Coronavirus and this, Dr. Yankson added, is extremely worrying.



“What is happening is that there is also the rising number of deaths and we are beginning to see a lot more people dying all because of sometimes late reporting to the hospital or difficulty trying to get them to these High dependency units and the intensive care units so it is not a good thing,” he stressed.



Ghana’s current Coronavirus cases is at 108,677, with 100,875 recoveries so far. A total of 1,271,393 people have also so far been vaccinated, according to Ghana’s official Coronavirus website, ghs.gov.gh/covid19.



