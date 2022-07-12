Ghana's resources hijacked by few greedy government officials, cronies – Mornah

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Arise Ghana holds press conference in Accra on July 12



It is time for Ghanaians to rise up and not the time for partisanship - Mornah



The future of our children is been mortgaged - Mornah



A leading member of the Arise Ghana movement, Mr. Bernard Mornah has stated that Ghana’s resources have been hijacked by some greedy government officials and their cronies.



He said this in a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.



According to him, the country's future was being mortgaged by those currently in power lamenting further that persons and institutions with moral authority to speak up had opted to remain silent.



He added that, it is time for Ghanaians to rise up and save Ghana and not the time for partisanship.



“Our resources have been hijacked by a few greedy government officials and their cronies while the masses continue to languish in abject poverty or penury.



“The future of our children and generations unborn is been mortgaged by current selfish duty bearers of our country while moral voices look on unconcerned”, he said while addressing the press.



On June 28, 2022, the first day of Arise Ghana's two-day protest, 12 police officers and some protestors sustained injuries after police and protest leaders failed to agree on a route.



Twenty-nine demonstrators were also arrested for alleged violent attacks on the Police and the public as well as destroying public property.



The group has therefore disclosed that it has instituted legal action against the police and the government.



