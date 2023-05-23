Ghana’s problem is basically a lack of political will – Economist

General News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Economist, Priscilla Twumasi Baffour, has intimated that Ghana’s problem is not one of ignorance, but of lack of political will.



According to her, political leaders often tend to adopt short-term solutions to problems to fuel their political desires instead of proffering long-term solutions.



“So, the issue is that it’s not like we don’t know what to do in this country. We know what to do but basically, it boils down mostly to the lack of political will most times and the fact that essentially, these structural reforms require a lot more time than a political cycle.



“So, you see, the challenge we face is that we turn to try to quick fixes, short-term results to show that the government has done something.



“I can understand the position politicians are in because they are looking at the next election,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Another economist, Dr. Saeed Iddrisu, has intimated that the receipt of the $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund may just be the “honeymoon” phase.



According to him, the real issues may start rearing their head after this phase is over.



He noted that the sense of accomplishment that has seemingly characterized the receipt of the first tranche of the IMF loan is misguided.



“Everything happening now is like a honeymoon period. When you’re newly married, you’re so excited, everything looks good and all that. That is what we’re having now in Ghana.



“So, let’s see how we’ll move from the honeymoon period to the real marriage. That is where the issues come in,” he said.



SSD/DA