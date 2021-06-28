Ghana's preparedness towards rainy season satisfactory - Papa Nii Clack

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Papa Nii Clack, says Ghana’s preparedness to withstand the consequences of torrential rainfall is satisfactory.



Although he admitted the country is not at where it is expected to be, it had put in place some measures to ensure the safety of the people and properties during the season.



The Agency warned the public to expect more rains within this June, July and August.



Already, the rains have intensified and parts of the country, especially in Accra, the Ashanti and the Central Region have started experiencing floods.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show with Abena Dufie Asare Adjepong, Papa Nii said, "Our preparedness is satisfactory, we are not there yet where we are expected to be.”



He noted that the Agency gave an early warning to the Ministry of Housing and they have signed a contract with World Bank to construct storm drains to contain the floods.



“Government listened to the advice we gave and they are working with it. Members of the public are responding to our awareness creation; many have stopped throwing rubbish into gutters."



Meanwhile, he said the Agency gives its major stakeholders, especially NADMO daily weather warnings in order to put measures in place to contain disasters.