Ghana's population up by over 6 million - Statistical Service

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC), pegs Ghana’s population at 30.8 million.



This means that 6.1 million persons have been added since the last Population Census in 2010.



Out of the number, 50.7% are females while 49.3% are males.



Presenting the figures in Accra, Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Anim said the number of structures including residents and non-residential facilities stood at 10 point 661 million.



Earlier, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah told journalists in Accra that stakeholders are encouraged stakeholders to help explain to the people that the results of the Population & Housing Census is a “major matter of national interest,’’ he stated.